Seven new Covid-19 cases, six from Pakistan cricket team, confirmed today in managed isolation

There are seven new Covid-19 cases recorded today, all in managed isolation.

A person being tested for Covid-19 (file). Source: istock.com

Of the cases, six were announced yesterday as members of Pakistan's cricket team.

The seventh case reported today arrived on November 23 and tested positive for Covid-19 at the routine day three testing during their stay in managed isolation.

The ministry is also urging Black Friday shoppers to wear a mask in places they cannot physically distance from others, and maintain good hand hygiene.

There are now 66 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic is now 1691.

Yesterday, laboratories completed 7454 tests for Covid, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,260,055.

The NZ COVID Tracer app now has 2,384,300 registered users. Posters have been scanned 127,285,389 times, and users have created 5,173,924 manual diary entries.

Pakistan's cricket team

New Zealand Cricket confirmed yesterday afternoon six members of the 53-man Pakistan cricket team touring New Zealand tested positive while in managed isolation in Christchurch — two of which were "historical" and the other four considered new.

The whole squad is on a "final warning" after members breached protocols on their first day of managed isolation.

The ministry said the breaches would not have affected any others who were staying at the Chateau on the Park because they were staying in a seperate wing.

"Since the team was issued with a warning, compliance with MIQ rules in the facility has significantly improved."

The team will be undergoing routine day three testing today.

"The exemption to train while in managed isolation does not come into effect until after day 3 test results are available and only once a medical officer of health can be satisfied that they are unlikely to transmit Covid-19," the ministry said.

"Any of the team identified as a close contact would not meet the requirements for the exemption as there is a risk that they could transmit Covid-19 to fellow team mates."

All passengers who arrived on the same flight as the team are in managed isolation.

Air New Zealand crew member case

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health confirmed one new case in managed isolation. Health officials also confirmed genome sequencing of an Air New Zealand crew member who tested positive for the virus showed it was likely from an international source.

This case was reported in China, and was, therefore, not included in yesterday’s count.

To date, there have been 17 close contacts identified. Of the 17, 11 have returned a negative result and the remaining six are pending.

As at 10am today, 106 NZ COVID Tracer users have received contact alerts from locations of interest the staff member may have visited, and their associated close contacts.