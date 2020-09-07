Seven new Covid-19 cases recorded in NZ over past two days, all in managed isolation

Seven new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in New Zealand over the past two days, all of them in managed isolation facilities.

There were no new cases reported in the community, the Ministry of Health confirmed today.

The Covid-19 cases reported today were:

One case that arrived on December 14 from the US. They tested positive at routine testing around day 12 of their stay in managed isolation and was transferred to the Christchurch quarantine facility.

One case that arrived on December 22 from India. They were a contact of a previously reported case and tested positive on day six of their stay in a managed isolation facility. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Two cases, who travelled separately, that arrived on December 24 from India via the United Arab Emirates. Both tested positive at day three and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on December 24 from the US. The person tested positive at routine testing around day three. They have been transferred to the Christchurch quarantine facility.

One case arrived on December 25 from London via Singapore. They were tested at day two after showing Covid-19 symptoms. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on December 28 from the US. They were tested on day one as they were symptomatic. The person is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is 49, after eight previously-reported cases recovered.

The total number of cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic is 1795.

People who begin to experience Covid-19 symptoms - a new or worsening cough, fever, shortness of breath, a sore throat, sneezing and runny nose or a loss of smell - are asked to stay home and call Healthline or a doctor to arrange a test, the Ministry of Health said.

The total number of Covid-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,398,932.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2,422,800 registered users.

Poster have been scanned 145,323,663 and users have created 5,859,983 manual diary entries.

The Ministry of Health asked people to continue using the app on public transport when attending summer events.