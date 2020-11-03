Seven new Covid-19 cases, including three more Russian mariners, caught at the border

There have been seven new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the last two days, all in managed isolation or quarantine and none in the community.

Source: Getty

It's the first Ministry of Health update since Monday, which saw four new cases.

Also in today's update, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is encouraging people to keep scanning the QR codes, reminding Kiwis of its importance in contact tracing.

Of the latest cases, three are from the group of Russian mariners who had arrived via Singapore and are staying in isolation in Christchurch. The three tested positive as part of the routine day three testing, after arriving on January 6.

There are now 17 positive Covid-19 cases within the group; nine are historical while eight are active cases.

Of the four other cases, all arrived on January 7 and tested positive around the routine day three testing.

One arrived from India via the United Arab Emirates and is in Auckland.

Two arrived from the United States on a direct flight from LA and are in Christchurch.

The final case arrived from Puerto Rico via Los Angeles and is also in Christchurch.

New Zealand currently has 62 active cases of Covid-19, after 21 cases were confirmed as recovered in today's update.

All are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

There were 2187 tests carried out on Monday and 4847 tests done yesterday.

One of the previously reported cases is now being investigated as historical and has been removed from New Zealand's total number of cases in the meantime, the Ministry of Health says.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the outbreak began is now 1872.

The Ministry of Health's next routine Covid-19 update will be on Friday, it says.

'WE CAN'T AFFORD TO GET COMPLACENT'

While New Zealand's cases remain in MIQ facilities, Bloomfield wants Kiwis to keep scanning their QR codes and warns "we can't afford to get complacent".

He emphasised the goal of the COVID Tracer app to help contact tracers.

Even if people aren't specifically using the app, he said they should be using other methods to track their locations such as a diary.

"When someone tests positive for Covid-19, the faster they can provide contact tracers with information about where they’ve been, the faster contact tracers can get ahead of the virus and break the chain of transmission,” he says.

"We all have a responsibility to support contact tracing by keeping a record of our movements."