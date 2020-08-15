TODAY |

Seven new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today

Source:  1 NEWS

Ministry of Health Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there are seven new Covid-19 cases which have been confirmed in the community today.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave an update on the numbers for August 15. Source: 1 NEWS

Six of those cases are linked to the initial Auckland cluster, while the one other case is still under investigation, meaning there are now two unexplained cases in the community.

Mr Bloomfield said he was confident that both cases would eventually be linked to the initial cluster.

A total of 54 people linked to the initial cluster have now been moved into quarantine facilities. 

The seven new cases bring New Zealand's total cases to 1258, and the current number of active cases in New Zealand is 56.

There are no new cases to report in isolation.

