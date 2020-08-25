Seven new cases of Covid-19 in the community in New Zealand

There are seven new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand in the community today, all linked to the existing Auckland cluster.

There are no new imported cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today.

Eight people are in hospital being treated for the virus, one of whom is in intensive care at North Shore Hospital and their case is under investigation, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed in the 1pm press conference today.

There have been 1339 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus in New Zealand since the beginning of the global pandemic.

There are currently 129 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Over 100,000 people have been tested for Covid-19 since new outbreak surfaced in Auckland two weeks ago.

"Please if you are called by our contact tracing team, please take that call," Dr Bloomfield said.

Yesterday, 4434 Covid-19 tests were carried out in New Zealand, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 701,504. The lower number of tests yesterday is to be expected following the weekend, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Over 1.8 million people have now downloaded the Covid Tracer app, which Dr Bloomfield praised.

"It's great to see this high level of uptake of the app with people seeing the value."

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took the advice of medical experts, including Dr Bloomfield, to extend Level 3 restrictions in Auckland for a further four days.

At 11.59pm on Sunday night, Auckland will join the rest of the country at Alert Level 2.

During today's press conference Mr Hipkins addressed yesterday's announcement on mandatory mask use on all public transport, including buses, trains, planes and ferries, saying rules would be clarified for passengers and transport operators on Thursday.

"Please don't relax now," he urged.