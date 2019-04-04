TODAY |

Seven injured in crash near Palmerston North

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents

Seven people have been injured in a crash just outside of Palmerston North.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving one car just after 7pm on Rangitikei Line in Newbury.

One person was trapped in the car and had to be extricated and taken to hospital.

Three people are in a serious condition and two are in a moderate condition and have been taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

A further two had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Earlier in the evening emergency services were called to a motorbike crash in Hastings.

The motorbike crashed on Puketapu Road, Puketapu at around 6pm. The rider died shortly after.

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'We ran out of reserves' – Steve Hansen explains All Blacks' 14-man finish against Tonga
2
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars want to play for NZ, Australia again after board dispute
3
Warriors score last gasp try to finish season with victory over Raiders
4
Women receiving less food than men in controversial Auckland beneficiaries trial
5
Ex-All Black Troy Flavell scores cheeky winner as NZ Barbarians beat Pacific Legends
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:11

Women receiving less food than men in controversial Auckland beneficiaries trial

Five people feared dead after helicopter wreckage found off NSW coast

Concerns septic tank could be washed into Gisborne beach

Smoke, not fire, blamed for 34 deaths in California dive boat disaster