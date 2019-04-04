Seven injured in crash near Palmerston North

Seven people have been injured in a crash just outside of Palmerston North.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving one car just after 7pm on Rangitikei Line in Newbury.

One person was trapped in the car and had to be extricated and taken to hospital.

Three people are in a serious condition and two are in a moderate condition and have been taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

A further two had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Earlier in the evening emergency services were called to a motorbike crash in Hastings.