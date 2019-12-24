TODAY |

Seven Bunnings stores likely to close with 145 staff out of jobs amid Covid-19 woes

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven Bunnings Warehouse stores are set to close down, with 145 staff potentially affected.

Bunnings Warehouse (file picture). Source: istock.com

The company confirmed the proposed closures today, with the stores located in Ashburton, Horby, Hastings, Cambridge, Rangiora, Te Awamutu and Putaruru.

"While in this instance the decisions taken have largely been connected to the challenges of the recent trading environment, this proposal has taken into account other considerations including lease arrangements, individual store performance and suitability of location, with some of the stores always intended as temporary locations," the company said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Retail stores in Waikanae and Te Aroha will shut this Friday. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes following the earlier closure of stores at Te Aroha, Waikanae and Paeroa.

Bunnings Director Jacqui Coombes said "our absolute priority is the welfare of the 145 affected team members.

"This news is understandably upsetting and we will be working closely with our team during the consultation period to discuss their individual circumstances, including redeployment to other stores if possible.

Read more
Waikanae locals urge Bunnings' bosses to reverse closure decision - 'It's appalling'

"Despite the incredible efforts of our teams, the challenges at these stores have been exacerbated as a result of the Covid-19 environment and unfortunately these stores are no longer a viable part of our store network.


New Zealand
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Seven Bunnings stores likely to close with 145 staff out of jobs amid Covid-19 woes
2
No further Covid-19 infections in New Zealand, as country prepares to move to Alert Level 2
3
Lisa Lewis among sex workers urgently calling for Level 2 industry guidelines from Government
4
Full video: Ashley Bloomfield and Jacinda Ardern give today’s Covid-19 update
5
Full video: Winston Peters reveals Government support for racing and breeding industries
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:15

Healthline nurses share what it's like helping concerned Kiwis calling in about Covid-19

Ten-hour Eftpos, electronic banking outage to be investigated by Westpac

06:06

Pay boost of $151 million for early childhood educators welcomed, but 'there's still a wee way to go'
02:09

Hugs and handshakes: Level 2 could bring anxiety as socialising starts again