Seven Bunnings stores likely to close with 145 staff out of jobs amid Covid-19 woes

Seven Bunnings Warehouse stores are set to close down, with 145 staff potentially affected.

Bunnings Warehouse (file picture). Source: istock.com

The company confirmed the proposed closures today, with the stores located in Ashburton, Horby, Hastings, Cambridge, Rangiora, Te Awamutu and Putaruru.

"While in this instance the decisions taken have largely been connected to the challenges of the recent trading environment, this proposal has taken into account other considerations including lease arrangements, individual store performance and suitability of location, with some of the stores always intended as temporary locations," the company said.

It comes following the earlier closure of stores at Te Aroha, Waikanae and Paeroa.

Bunnings Director Jacqui Coombes said "our absolute priority is the welfare of the 145 affected team members.

"This news is understandably upsetting and we will be working closely with our team during the consultation period to discuss their individual circumstances, including redeployment to other stores if possible.

"Despite the incredible efforts of our teams, the challenges at these stores have been exacerbated as a result of the Covid-19 environment and unfortunately these stores are no longer a viable part of our store network.