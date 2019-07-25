TODAY |

Seven arrested as Ihumātao protestors attempt to block Auckland motorway

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Three men and four women have been arrested after a protest this evening, attempting to block all northbound lanes of the motorway near Auckland Airport.

Police say the incident happened on George Bolt Memorial Drive (SH 20A) near the airport just before 6.00pm.

Police have been at a disputed Fletcher Building housing development for several days in Auckland where an eviction notice has been served against occupiers.

Ihumātao is next to the Ōtuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve in Māngere, home to New Zealand's earliest market gardens and a significant archaeological site on land considered wāhi tapu (sacred) by local hapū and iwi.

Police arrest a a woman after she jumped on a Fletchers truck at Ihumātao. Source: rnz.co.nz

After what police are calling a "peaceful" day of protests at the site, a protestor had chained themselves to a van on George Bolt Memorial Drive, with several more protestors linking arms to block all northbound lanes.

Three men and four women, aged between 20 and 26 years old, are now in custody and are currently speaking with Police.

Superintendent Jill Rogers says the actions of this group of protestors is totally unacceptable.

"The reckless behaviour displayed by these individuals put their own safety in extreme danger.

"The road is a very busy highway and their actions also created a serious risk to other motorists, as well as Police.

"Police will not tolerate any protest action that jeopardises people’s safety, especially innocent members of the public who should be able to go about their daily business," she says.

The total number of arrests this week relating to the protests now sit at 13, according to police. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s been labelled the biggest Māori land protest in decades. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
Six Crusaders forwards start this weekend's Test with the Springboks.
'There's plenty of familiarity' – Crusaders' forward pack prepared for All Blacks step-up
2
Barrett will return to his preferred position when his side faces off with the Chiefs.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
3
Donnelle Glen returned to the property to thank emergency workers and neighbours.
'An amazing job' - Christchurch gas explosion survivors thank emergency workers, wider community
4
The car, thought to be stolen, was being followed overhead by the police Eagle helicopter.
Video shows stolen car slamming head-on into another vehicle after driving wrong-way up Auckland motorway
5
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: All Blacks and Springboks face off, and Matt Todd the 'booty call' of NZ rugby
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Extreme disappointment' for Southland police as 79 tickets issued to drivers this month
01:34
Donnelle Glen returned to the property to thank emergency workers and neighbours.

'An amazing job' - Christchurch gas explosion survivors thank emergency workers, wider community
Jarryd Hayne of Fiji. HSBC World Series Sevens London at Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham - 22/05/2016 Copyright photo: Matt Impey / www.photosport.nz

Jarryd Hayne vows 'justice will be served' after he pleaded not guilty to rape charges
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges Thursday, July 18, 2019, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant was free formed the "heart of this decision." (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

US financier Jeffrey Epstein facing sex trafficking charges found unconscious in New York cell - reports