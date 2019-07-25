Seven arrested as Ihumātao protestors attempt to block Auckland motorway

Three men and four women have been arrested after a protest this evening, attempting to block all northbound lanes of the motorway near Auckland Airport.

Police say the incident happened on George Bolt Memorial Drive (SH 20A) near the airport just before 6.00pm.

Police have been at a disputed Fletcher Building housing development for several days in Auckland where an eviction notice has been served against occupiers.

Ihumātao is next to the Ōtuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve in Māngere, home to New Zealand's earliest market gardens and a significant archaeological site on land considered wāhi tapu (sacred) by local hapū and iwi.

Police arrest a a woman after she jumped on a Fletchers truck at Ihumātao. Source: rnz.co.nz

After what police are calling a "peaceful" day of protests at the site, a protestor had chained themselves to a van on George Bolt Memorial Drive, with several more protestors linking arms to block all northbound lanes.

Three men and four women, aged between 20 and 26 years old, are now in custody and are currently speaking with Police.

Superintendent Jill Rogers says the actions of this group of protestors is totally unacceptable.

"The reckless behaviour displayed by these individuals put their own safety in extreme danger.

"The road is a very busy highway and their actions also created a serious risk to other motorists, as well as Police.

"Police will not tolerate any protest action that jeopardises people’s safety, especially innocent members of the public who should be able to go about their daily business," she says.