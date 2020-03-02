Seven aboard cruise ship set to dock in Tauranga ill, but not with coronavirus, ministry says

Tauranga residents are being reassured that people on a cruise ship set to dock there this morning don’t have coronavirus.

The Voyager of the Seas is en route to New Zealand after being diverted from Vanuatu.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement there are seven people on the Voyager of the Seas who are ill with either influenza or gastro.

“We are aware that there are seven people on board the cruise ship Voyager of the Seas due to dock in Tauranga tomorrow that are ill with typical influenza or gastroenteritis," the statement read.

"This has followed standard processes and these people are being managed appropriately."

The Ministry of Health said a current assessment of the seven people is there is no risk of Covid-19.

Kristin Dunne of Tourism Bay of Plenty has reiterated that cruise ships docking in Tauranga are visiting under strict health and safety protocols.

"Host communities should feel at ease about welcoming them as always," said Ms Dunne.