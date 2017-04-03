Services on Wellington train line suspended after person hit and killed

Source:
All Kāpiti line commuter train services are suspended between Wellington and Porirua, after someone was hit and killed by a train.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police received reports that a person was hit by a train near Tawa around 7.45am.
They say they are not yet sure of the circumstances.
MetLink is recommending people find alternative transport, as it tries to find buses to shuttle passengers between Porirua and Wellington. It says those buses will be extremely limited.
