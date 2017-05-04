 

'A seriously sweet feeling' - Wellington tops world quality of life rankings second year in a row

Wellington has topped the Deutsche Bank's list of 50 world cities with the best quality of life for the second year in a row.

According to a press release from Wellington Council the news came as no surprise to Wellingtonians that their city had kept the number one spot in 2018.

The rankings look at purchasing power, safety, health care, cost of living, property price to income ratios, traffic commutes, pollution and climate.

"If quality of life is your only concern, then Wellington continues to be the best place of our 50 cities to live in," according to the Deutsche Bank report authors.

Wellington was ranked as the least polluted of the cities and was ranked fourth best for property to income ratio and commuting, and fifth for its climate – overall earning the top spot.

"Wellington is in good company with the cities on that list, but to top it is a seriously sweet feeling," says Wellington Mayor Justin Lester.

"We are very strong environmentally, and it will come as no surprise to any Wellingtonian that we have a favourable climate.

"On an international scale we are safe, the city is affordable, and we’ve got good transport connections. Most importantly we’ve got a city full of wonderful people, which makes everyday living here a pleasure," the Mayor went on to say.

Deutsche Bank’s top 10 most liveable cities:

1. Wellington

2. Zurich

3. Copenhagen

4. Edinburgh

5. Vienna

6. Helsinki

7. Melbourne

8. Sydney

9. Frankfurt

10. Amsterdam

