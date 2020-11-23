Seriously injured cyclist taken to hospital after crash with car in Auckland

A cyclist has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash with a car in Auckland this morning.
Source: File image
A police spokesperson said they were called to Tamaki Drive, Orakei, about 8am today.
"A person is being taken to hospital in a serious condition," the spokesperson said.
A witness on social media said the cyclist was lying on the road not moving.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Ngapipi Road.
Police advised motorists to expect delays or take an alternative route if possible.