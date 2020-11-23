Seriously injured cyclist taken to hospital after crash with car in Auckland

A cyclist has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash with a car in Auckland this morning.

Source: File image

A police spokesperson said they were called to Tamaki Drive, Orakei, about 8am today.

"A person is being taken to hospital in a serious condition," the spokesperson said.

A witness on social media said the cyclist was lying on the road not moving.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Ngapipi Road.