Serious two-car crash on Kāpiti Coast sees 'a number' of people injured, SH1 blocked

Police are attending a serious crash on State Highway 1 at Raumati South on the Kāpiti Coast where a number of people are injured.

State Highway 1 is closed.

Police were called at 6.45pm and say two cars were involved in the crash between the Whareora Road on-ramp and the Kapiti Expressway.

There are a number of people with moderate to serious injuries, and a helicopter has been called to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency Spokesperson has told 1NEWS three appliances were sent to the scene.

They’re currently working on removing three people who are trapped.