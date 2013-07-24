 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Serious two-car crash on Kāpiti Coast sees 'a number' of people injured, SH1 blocked

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police are attending a serious crash on State Highway 1 at Raumati South on the Kāpiti Coast where a number of people are injured. 

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

State Highway 1 is closed. 

Police were called at 6.45pm and say two cars were involved in the crash between the Whareora Road on-ramp and the Kapiti Expressway.

There are a number of people with moderate to serious injuries, and a helicopter has been called to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency Spokesperson has told 1NEWS three appliances were sent to the scene.

They’re currently working on removing three people who are trapped.

Motorists are being asked to delay their journey if possible, and to expect delays.

Related

Wellington

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:58
1
Inside the delicate operation to free the remaining trapped Thai soccer team.

LIVE: Thailand cave rescue underway, with divers making their way towards boys and teacher trapped deep underground


2

Nine-year-old boy missing in Hamilton since mid-afternoon is found safe and well

3
Minister Shane Jones says the industry has enjoyed a laissez-faire set of rules for too long.

One killed, two badly injured as tree falls on car during forestry operation

00:27
4
The Hurricanes star said Ioane thought he had dived on him as he tried to stop the Blues midfielder from scoring.

'Got no beef!' Jordie Barrett laughs off sledge from All Blacks teammate Rieko Ioane during Super clash

02:13
5
Anthony and Phil Butler have been working on their revolutionary 3D molecular scanner since 2005, which produces extraordinary colour images.

Christchurch father and son developing 3D scanner that could save millions

02:13
Anthony and Phil Butler have been working on their revolutionary 3D molecular scanner since 2005, which produces extraordinary colour images.

Christchurch father and son developing 3D scanner that could save millions

The machine produces images with more data than MRI or CT scans.

01:34
Robert Nelson was fatally shot early Sunday, with two others, including his girlfriend, seriously hurt.

'My son didn't deserve to die like that' - mother's desperate plea for help finding her son's killer following Hamilton shooting

Robert Nelson was fatally shot early Sunday, with two others, including his girlfriend, seriously injured.

02:09
Delight as the first of the trapped Thai boys freed from cave after more than two weeks deep underground.

Watch: 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs with latest update from scene of Thailand cave rescue

Divers are preparing to go back in to retrieve some of the remaining boys.

11:18
Apartheid stopped Ben Couch from playing in South Africa, but 70 years later his great-grandson is playing there.

‘I see it as upholding the family mana’- All Blacks' great-grandson honours him 70 years after apartheid barred him from playing in South Africa

Apartheid stopped Ben Couch from playing in South Africa, but 70 years later his great-grandson is playing there.

03:18
Tagata Pasifika met up with cop and fitness instructor Sarah Su, who also manages a youth centre.

Meet the inspirational cop helping South Auckland youth get into shape

Tagata Pasifika met up with cop and fitness instructor Sarah Su, who also manages a youth centre.