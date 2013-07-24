Serious two-car crash on Kāpiti Coast sees 'a number' of people injured, SH1 blocked

Source:
Police are attending a serious crash on State Highway 1 at Raumati South on the Kāpiti Coast where a number of people are injured.
State Highway 1 is closed.
Police were called at 6.45pm and say two cars were involved in the crash between the Whareora Road on-ramp and the Kapiti Expressway.
There are a number of people with moderate to serious injuries, and a helicopter has been called to the scene.
A Fire and Emergency Spokesperson has told 1NEWS three appliances were sent to the scene.
They’re currently working on removing three people who are trapped.
Motorists are being asked to delay their journey if possible, and to expect delays.
