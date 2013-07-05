Serious three-vehicle crash north of Wellington forces closure of State Highway One

A serious crash on State Highway One at Otaki has forced the closure of the road.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

The three vehicle crashed happened at around 2.50pm.

Police say three people have critical injuries, two have been flown to Palmerston North Hospital via helicopter.

Both lanes of the roads are closed and police are urging motorists to avoid the area and delay their travel if possible.