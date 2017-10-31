'This is serious stuff' - Steven Joyce comes out swinging at government over policy costs

The government must front up with the cost of its policy pledges, says opposition finance spokesman Steven Joyce.

Source: 1 NEWS

He's citing yesterday's announcement of a $50 a week student allowance increase as an example.

"We have the very unusual situation where the policy was announced with no substantive costings whatsoever," he said.

"We know that Treasury and the Ministry of Education would have provided costings for this policy to go through cabinet - Finance Minister Grant Robertson needs to release those figures."

Mr Joyce says the Reserve Bank's monetary policy statement issued two weeks ago had "multiple caveats in it about domestic policy uncertainty" because it had no idea what the new government was planning.

"This is serious stuff," he said.

"This isn't Labour's money, it's the public's money and the public is entitled to know what the new government is spending in its name."