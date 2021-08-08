'Serious injuries' following two-car crash in Christchurch

Emergency services are at the scene following a serious two-car crash in Christchurch on Saturday evening.

NZ Police. Source: istock.com

Police were alerted to the crash on Halswell Junction Road, near the intersection of Shands Road, in Hornby, at around 7.40pm, police said.

Initial indications are there are serious injuries.

It's unknown how many people were involved and the extent of their injuries at this stage.

Cordons and diversions are in place.