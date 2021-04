A crash between a car and a motorbike near Te Puke in the Bay of Plenty has resulted in 'serious injuries,' police say.

Source: 1 NEWS

The crash happened just after 3.30pm on Te Matai Road between Mark Road and Waimea Drive.

"Initial indications are that there are serious injuries," a police statement said.

The The Serious Crash unit is attending and diversions are being put in place.