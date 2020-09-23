TODAY |

Serious Fraud Office to provide update on investigation into NZ First Foundation at 5pm

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A statement is to be issued at 5pm today by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over its investigation into the New Zealand First Foundation. 

Winston Peters - file. Source: 1 NEWS

The SFO confirmed it was investigating the NZ First Foundation on February 18 after a complaint was referred to police - who then referred the matter to the SFO five days earlier. 

The Electoral Commission received a complaint about the New Zealand First Foundation in November, 2019 following reports alleging the Electoral Act may have been breached. 

Winston Peters has denied any wrong-doing in relation to the foundation. 

Earlier in February, Peters released a Facebook Live video saying he "did not receive any money, full stop".

"I’m not part of the foundation, full stop," he said.


New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
