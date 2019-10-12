Serious Fraud Office looking into Auckland Mayor Phil Goff's election expenses

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has received a referral from police over Auckland Mayor Phil Goff's election expenses.

Source: 1 NEWS

A formal complaint over Mr Goff's 2016 election expenses was received by Auckland's electoral officer in September, 2019, reported Stuff.

"The SFO will be assessing the matter and has no further comment at this time," a statement said today.

The SFO announced the referral the same day as an unrelated referral from police of Christchurch City Council Mayor Lianne Dalziel’s election expenses.