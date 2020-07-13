TODAY |

Serious Fraud Office investigating Labour Party donations from 2017

Source:  1 NEWS

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has announced it's carrying out an investigation into donations made to the Labour Party in 2017.

According to a statement, the SFO is conducting "four investigations in relation to electoral funding matters.

"A fifth matter that the agency investigated relating to electoral funding is now before the courts."

“We consider that making the current announcement is consistent with our past practice in this area of electoral investigations and in the public interest,” the Director of the SFO, Julie Read, said.

In addition to the Labour Party Donations investigation, the SFO says it has an ongoing investigation in relation to the New Zealand First Foundation and two other separate investigations in relation to Auckland Council and Christchurch City Council mayoral electoral funding.

"The fifth electoral funding matter relates to donations paid to the National Party. This matter is currently before the courts with a trial scheduled for September 2021," the SFO states.

Labour is expected to make a statement on the matter soon.

