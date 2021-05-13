Serious Fraud Office files charges against six people over Labour Party donation

Criminal charges have been filed by the Serious Fraud Office against six people over a donation made to the Labour Party.

None of those facing charges are sitting MPs or are current or former officials of the Labour Party, a statement by the Serious Fraud Office stated.

The people are entitled to seek name suppression, "therefore the SFO will not be naming any defendants until any name suppression issues have been resolved".

The charges were filed yesterday.

The Serious Fraud Office launched an investigation in July last year in relation to donations made to the Labour Party in 2017.

Labour Party General Secretary Rob Salmond said the party "has complied with the law".

"Labour has not sought any suppression orders from the Courts."