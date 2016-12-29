 

'A serious crash is a traumatic event' - high holiday road toll cause of concern for police

The holiday road toll this season is already equal to last year's despite only being halfway through, and police have expressed their disappointment with it. 

There have been 12 deaths so far and there are still six days to go. 

The plea from police comes as the road toll total is the same as last year with six days still to go.
This holiday period two died in Auckland, two in a Gisborne bus crash, three in Canterbury, and one each in Wairarapa, Manawatu, Gore, Hawera and Cromwell.

National road policing manager Superintendent Steve Greally said the crashes were avoidable, and says "the risk is simply not worth it".

"A serious crash is a traumatic event. It's traumatic for those involved in the crash, their loved ones and all the emergency staff who have to respond," he said. 

He advised people on the road to watch their speed, their following distances, wear their seatbelts, and drive to the conditions. 

The official holiday period began at 4pm on Friday 23 December 2016 and ends at 6am on Wednesday 4 January 2017.

