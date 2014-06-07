Serious crash near Whangarei leaves one trapped in car

Emergency services are currently attending a crash involving a truck and car in Maungatapere, near Whangarei, this morning.

A police spokesman says they were called to the scene on Otaika Valley Rd at 10.10am.

One person is trapped in the car and is in serious condition.

The truck has gone off the road into bush.

Fire crews are still on their way to the scene about three kilometres from State Highway 14.