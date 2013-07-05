Serious crash leaves State Highway 2 closed near Tauranga and three people hospitalised

A crash involving a car and van outside Tauranga this afternoon has closed State Highway 2 and left two people with serious injuries.

Police were called to the crash in Whakamarama at 3.30pm today near the Munro Rd intersection on State Highway 2.

Three people were taken to Tauranga Hospital, two with serious injuries, and one with moderate injuries.

Diversions on SH2 are in place as there is debris and fluid on the road which is expected to take a few hours to clean up.