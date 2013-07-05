 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Serious crash in Bay of Plenty closes SH2

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A serious crash in the Bay of Plenty has closed State Highway Two and left one person with critical injuries. 

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle.

Source: 1 NEWS

Senior Sergeant Glenn Saunders said in a statement SH2 is closed at Tahawai, north of Katikati. 

The two car crash happened at 8.44am this morning at the intersection of Kauri Point Rd. 

Two other people were left with moderate injuries. 

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating. 

There are no diversions, police ask motorists to avoid the area. 

Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

02:34
2
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

00:18
3
A surveillance video has capture the moment the freshwater croc is removed from the trap and dragged behind a ute.

Man charged after hidden camera shows him removing protected crocodile from trap, dragging it behind ute

00:21
4
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island


5

New Zealand's highest temperatures reach a scorching 30 degrees today

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.


00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


01:45
Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in Huntly.

'P is a monster' - hundreds march in Huntly to banish meth from their community

Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in the Waikato town.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 