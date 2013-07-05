Serious crash in Bay of Plenty closes SH2

A serious crash in the Bay of Plenty has closed State Highway Two and left one person with critical injuries.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

Senior Sergeant Glenn Saunders said in a statement SH2 is closed at Tahawai, north of Katikati.

The two car crash happened at 8.44am this morning at the intersection of Kauri Point Rd.

Two other people were left with moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.