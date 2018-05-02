Serious crash closes State Highway One south of Waiouru

A serious crash has closed State Highway One south of Waiouru in the Ruapehu District.

Fire and Emergency NZ says the crash involved two vehicles, head on.

St John Ambulance say seven people have been injured, one critically, two seriously and four are in a moderate condition.

The owner of Café Express Waiouru told 1 NEWS reports say the crash was between a truck and a car.

St John Ambulance crews are at the scene and a helicopter has been dispatched from Palmerston North.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.