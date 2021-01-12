TODAY |

Serious crash blocks State Highway 1 near Levin

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have been seriously hurt in a crash south of Levin this afternoon, which has also led to the closure of State Highway 1.

State Highway 1 near the Ōhau River bridge. Source: NZTA

Police confirmed the two injuries, and said the crash about 12.45pm involved a motorcycle and a truck.

The incident took place just south of the Ōhau Bridge on State Highway 1 between Levin and Ōtaki.

A helicopter is responding to the incident and the road remains closed, with no diversions currently in place.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists to avoid the route if possible.

