Serious crash blocks State Highway 1 near Levin

Two people have been seriously hurt in a crash south of Levin this afternoon, which has also led to the closure of State Highway 1.

State Highway 1 near the Ōhau River bridge. Source: NZTA

Police confirmed the two injuries, and said the crash about 12.45pm involved a motorcycle and a truck.

The incident took place just south of the Ōhau Bridge on State Highway 1 between Levin and Ōtaki.

A helicopter is responding to the incident and the road remains closed, with no diversions currently in place.