'Serious concerns' for woman who hasn't returned from North Canterbury river walk

Source:  1 NEWS

There are "serious concerns" for a woman who said she was going to walk to a river on Sunday afternoon and hasn't been seen since.

Melissa Ewings. Source: NZ Police

Police say Melissa Ewings, 31, from Clarence in North Canterbury was reported missing yesterday after she didn’t turn up for work. 

A friend of Ewings’ said she had said she was going to walk to the Clarence River two days ago.

"Melissa’s friends and family have serious concerns for her welfare," police say.

Police urge anyone who may have seen Melissa Ewings in the Clarence area on Sunday to contact 105, quoting file number 200922/5064.

