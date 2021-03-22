TODAY |

'Serious concerns for safety' of Wellington teenager missing for a week

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are trying to track down a Wellington teenager who hasn't been heard from since last Monday.

Wellington teenager Jasmine hasn't been seen since Monday, March 15. Source: Supplied

Jasmine, 17, hasn't been in touch with friends or family since March 15, police said today.

They have "serious concerns for her safety".

Police say the teenager could be in the Strathmore area, around Te Aro Park or Wellington Central, or may have travelled north to Auckland.

Anyone who's seen Jasmine or has information about where she may be is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210312/2412.

