Serious concerns for safety of non-verbal Invercargill man missing for over 48 hours

Police have serious concerns for the safety of a non-verbal Invercargill man missing for over 48 hours.

Raymond Horn. Source: Supplied

Raymond Horn went missing from his home in the central Invercargill area on Monday morning.

Police say the 68-year-old is non-verbal and walks with a shuffle.

He is thought to be wearing a light-coloured polo style shirt, a black and red coloured jacket, gym shoes and sweatpants or jeans.

Police issued an emergency alert in the Invercargill area last night but it did not lead to any information as to his whereabouts.

"Invercargill residents are asked to search their properties, even if they have previously searched them, as Raymond is believed to be on foot and may have wandered onto a property," police said in a statement.

"If anyone requires assistance with this they can contact police on 105 and quote event number P045508171.