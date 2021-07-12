'Serious concerns' for Rolleston woman, 85, missing since Saturday

The search for a missing woman has continued into its third day after she was reported missing in Rolleston, near Christchurch, on the weekend.

Shirley Warrington was last seeon on Main South Road, Rolleston on Saturday 9 June. Source: Supplied

Authorities have “serious concerns” for the safety of Shirley Warrington, last seen on Main South Road at 7.30pm on Saturday.

She also has health issues.

“We now have reason to believe she may be in the Ferrymead, Heathcote, or Horotane Valley Road areas and are asking residents in these areas to check their properties including bushes, outbuildings, and tree lines,” a police spokesperson said.

Search and rescue teams will patrol the area this afternoon in search for Warrington but are urgently asking the public to look through their properties "as soon as possible."

The 85-year-old is thought to be wearing the same black dress with a white floral pattern as shown in the picture above.

"Shirley may be disorientated and confused, and is not dressed for the cold weather."

If anyone has information that can help reunite Warrington with her family, they’re urged to contact police on 111.