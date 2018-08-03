Serious concerns for our national bird after five kiwis found dead after being mauled by dogs

Breakfast
An Australian man trapped on a New Zealand mountain by severe weather since last week has been found alive in what's been described as an extraordinary tale of survival.
There were grave fears for the 29-year-old who failed to return on Monday from a solo climb of Mount Aspiring in the South Island.
Last night, the Rescue Coordination Centre confirmed he had been found alive "with slight frostbite" by an alpine rescue team.
Coordinator Mike Roberts said it was "extraordinary" the man was standing and waving when a helicopter found him at 5pm north of Quarterdeck Pass.
During the nearly seven days he was out alone, the man endured winds of up to 60km/h, freezing conditions and at times heavy snow. He was described as being "in good spirits".
"He is being provided with much-needed hot food and drinks," Mr Roberts said.
The rescuers and a paramedic bedded down with him last night are expected to be winched out today.
Strong winds, sub-zero temperatures, and heavy rain for days halted helicopters trying to reach the missing man throughout the week, with search teams earlier finding his heavier equipment at a hut.
"The pilots did an amazing job to fly in and out, despite the low cloud tonight. It has just hung around the mountain for days and hampered our search efforts," Mr Roberts said.
The climber's locator beacon had been moving throughout the week.
He entered the national park on Friday and is thought to have left his heavier gear behind to make a quick ascent - not unusual practice for climbers - before being caught out by the weather.
Senior search and rescue worker Jeff Lunt said the climber's experience in mountain climbing has helped his ability to survive over the last few days.
But Mr Lunt said he's unsure what rescue workers did to comfort the climber overnight.
"I don't know, they made him comfortable, they rigged up some tents and gave him some warm clothing, hot food and drink. As to what they got up to overnight I'm not sure, but probably just rested as best they could," he said.
Mr Lunt said the climber was in surprisingly good condition considering the ordeal.
"He's reported to have some slight frostbite to his extremities but otherwise in good health," he said.
"We think he was well prepared clothing and equipment wise but he left a lot of his heavier gear at French Ridge hut to make a light climb up Mt Aspiring, but I think his skills in mountain climbing has allowed for his survivability."
Far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux will be speaking in Auckland tonight, an event that has angered many groups.
The pair are known for their extreme and polarising views on topics such as feminism, gender, immigration and Islam and were banned by the Auckland Council from speaking at venues it owns earlier this month.
The minimum ticket price is $99 and the event has sold out.
The group Tāmaki Anti Fascist Action was formed out of numerous activist, religious and cultural groups after it was revealed the anti-multiculturalist speakers would be coming to Auckland.
During the pair's tour of Australia they made disparaging remarks about Aboriginal Australians.
Tāmaki Anti Fascist Action spokesperson Sina Brown-Davis said she feared they would target tangata whenua tonight.
"They were mocking Aboriginal culture and launching tirades against multiculturalism and Islam. Just really offensive, dehumanising depictions of indigenous Australians.
"So we're kind of expecting the same dehumanising depictions of indigenous people in Aotearoa."
However, she said Ms Southern and Mr Molyneux's trip to New Zealand had, if anything, created a stronger sense of unity between the city's minority groups.
"Around the world we're seeing the rise of the right - the rise of the politics of hate and division. So it's our duty to stand up against this, and also to protect our communities from hateful attacks and racist violence."
Ms Brown-Davis said several of her group's "allies" had bought tickets to tonight's event.
Social media has been awash with discussion of the Canadian's visit, including TV personality Te Hamua Nikora who said the pair were against multiculturalism, unlike Aotearoa.
Event organiser David Pellowe expected protesters to attend tonight's event.
"It's always sad when lawless elements incite violence and are determined to hinder other people's free speech.
"Their sole objective isn't to communicate displeasure but to shut down other people's free speech."
He said Ms Southern and Mr Molyneux were doing very limited press on their tour, and indicated this would not include speaking to RNZ.
Police said they were talking to people involved with the event.
Superintendent Karyn Malthus said the police respected everyone's right to protest, as well as their right to have freedom of speech, regardless of their views.
- By Matthew Theunissen