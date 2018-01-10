 

'Serious concerns' for Kiwi man missing in Australia

Kimberlee Downs 

Australia Correspondent

New South Wales police are concerned for the welfare of a New Zealand man who has been missing in Sydney for almost three weeks. 

Kevin Brooks, 52.

Source: Supplied

Kevin Brooks, 52, has been living in Australia for nearly 20 years.

He has most recently been living in Sydney, but was in the process of moving to Brisbane, according to police.

Mr Brooks was said to have bought a train ticket in Sydney on December 21, 2017, but had missed the train.

He has not been seen since.

He also failed to check in for a re-booked train on Christmas Eve, and has not accessed his bank account since then.

Police say "there are serious concerns for Mr Brooks' welfare" and they are urging anyone with information to make contact immediately.

Kimberlee Downs

Australia

