Serious concerns for deaf woman missing in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A deaf Auckland woman, missing since Monday, has sparked concerns from police and her family.

Missing woman Wendy Sedon. Source: NZ Police

Wendy Sedon, 60, was reported missing after she failed to return to her Onehunga home. She left home about 7pm Monday.

“Police have made a number of extensive inquiries and searched the area to try to locate her,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“Police and her family hold serious concerns for her safety and wellbeing.”

Ms Sedon is deaf and communicates by writing on pieces of paper.

She is described as 165cm tall with grey shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white top and a long red skirt and may have been pushing a pram full of clothing, with a colourful striped covering.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen her or with any information about her whereabouts to contact them on 105, or if anyone sees her they’re urged to call 111.

