'Serious concerns' for Auckland teenager missing for more than two days

The family of an Auckland teenager not seen for more than two days have serious concerns for her wellbeing.

Emily Hobson. Source: NZ Police.

Police say in a statement Emily Hobson, 17, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday February 9 leaving her address in Glen Eden.

They say they and Emily’s family have "serious concerns for her wellbeing and safety and we are making significant inquiries in an attempt to locate her".

Emily has a shaved head and is described as being 180cm of thin build.

Police say anyone who sees Emily or know where she is is urged to call 111 immediately.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Emily is asked to contact Henderson Police on 105. You can also send police a private message on Facebook.