Serious concerns for Auckland teen missing for two days

Police and family have serious concerns for a young Auckland man missing since Saturday evening.

Tiuke Mahoni, 19, was last seen in the Onehunga area at around 7pm.

Tiuke Mahoni Source: Supplied

Police say his phone is turned off and his bank accounts have not been used.

Mr Mahoni has not been in contact with his family and this is completely out of character, says Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Newman.

"We are seriously concerned about Tiuke, as is his family. His family are understandably very upset and want to know that he is safe."

Police are asking anyone who knows where he may be to contact police immediately.

Mr Mahoni was wearing a blue American football style shirt with the number 18 on the front and the name 'Manning' on the back of it.

Tiuke Mahoni' shirt. Source: Supplied

He is about 190cm tall and of athletic build.