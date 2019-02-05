Series of suspicious fires in Greymouth include occupied campervans

Greymouth police are seeking the public's help after a spate of suspicious fires in several suburbs in the region were lit over the New Year period.

A Fire and Emergency NZ engine. Source: Supplied

Cars, campervans and scrub were set alight in the regions of Cobden and Blaketown.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant James Simpson says police are particularly concerned after two campervans that had people staying in them were set alight.

"On New Year's Day a fire was lit underneath a campervan parked at Cobden tiphead campervan park at some time between 2.30am and 8.00am," he said in a statement today.

"At 10.15pm on Saturday 2 January, several damaged cars parked at Prestons Road in Blaketown were set on fire.

"Around 20 minutes later a fire was lit underneath another campervan parked at the Blaketown tiphead campervan park."

It follows a fire at the Domett Esplanade in Cobden that was lit at about 11pm on New Year's Eve. Around the same time a car was set alight at a property on Peel Street in Cobden.

"Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of any of these fires but police are treating each incident extremely seriously," Simpson said.

"Police are determined to find the person or people responsible for these fires, and officers will be conducting reassurance patrols in the tiphead areas."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed or has any information about the incidents to call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.