Series of small earthquakes shake North Island's east coast overnight

A series of shallow earthquakes have rattled the North Island's east coast overnight, felt in the Bay of Plenty, Coromandel and even in Auckland.

GeoNet has reported a number of earthquakes struck off the coast of Te Kaha in the Bay of Plenty in the early hours of this morning "causing weak shaking".

A magnitude 4.7 quake hit at 1.26am, 110km north-west of Te Kaha, with a number of small shakes following.

Sharing their experiences on Twitter, people as far north as Auckland were woken by a rattle.

Most of the earthquakes were rated as light and weak, with one that struck at 9am this morning registered by GeoNet as "unnoticeable".

The quakes weren't quite as strong as one that hit the area Saturday morning, which woke thousands in the Coromandel region and beyond.

Over 2500 reported feeling the 5.2 magnitude earthquake which hit 120 km north-east of Whangamata.