Series of earthquakes rock central North Island

The central and lower North Island were shaken by three earthquakes last night.

Seismograph recording the seismic activity of an earthquake (file picture). Source: istock.com

According to GeoNet, the biggest was a 4.7 magnitude jolt at a depth of 36km at 10.56pm, centred off the Horowhenua coast.

More than 10,000 people across Wellington, Manawatu, Taranaki and Whanganui have recorded feeling the shake, which was categorised as moderate by GeoNet.

It's the 293rd aftershock to take place since a 5.8 quake struck the same region on Monday.