TODAY |

Series of earthquakes rock central North Island

Source:  1 NEWS

The central and lower North Island were shaken by three earthquakes last night. 

Seismograph recording the seismic activity of an earthquake (file picture). Source: istock.com

According to GeoNet,  the biggest was a 4.7 magnitude jolt at a depth of 36km at 10.56pm, centred off the Horowhenua coast. 

More than 10,000 people across Wellington, Manawatu, Taranaki and Whanganui have recorded feeling the shake, which was categorised as moderate by GeoNet. 

It's the 293rd aftershock to take place since a 5.8 quake struck the same region on Monday.

The other two earthquakes were smaller, both registering at a magnitude 3.4 at 11.03pm and 11.50pm.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wife of police officer charged with murder over George Floyd's death files for divorce
2
Series of earthquakes rock central North Island
3
SpaceX rocket destroyed in dramatic fireball during testing
4
Kylie Jenner fires back at Forbes after being stripped of 'billionaire' status
5
Increase in maternal deaths at Auckland Hospital prompts investigation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:24

Ten thousand Kiwi businesses register for Government's COVID-Tracer app
02:29

Hawke's Bay farmer buries silage in order to feed stock amid drought-stricken conditions
03:05

Louisa Wall has list seat deal after bowing out of Labour’s Manurewa candidate race
02:14

Wellington KiwiBuild project beset by delays accused of misleading first home buyers