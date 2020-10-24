Series of earthquakes rattle lower North Island

A series of shallow earthquakes have rattled the lower North Island today.
A mgnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 2.04pm on October 24 off the Kapiti Coast. Source: Geonet
Geonet first reported a weak 3.1 magnitude quake with a depth of 19 kilometres around 10 kilometres south of Lower Hutt at 11.40am. Around 48 people reported feeling weak or light shaking.
A second 2.4 magnitude quake followed one minute later with a depth of 17 kilometres striking around 10 kilometres south of Lower Hutt. Fourty-seven people reported feeling light or weak shaking.
A third quake, a light 4.5 magnitude quake at a depth of 34km, struck around 30km north-west of Levin at 2.04pm. Around 4170 people reported feeling the quake, of which six people reported feeling extreme shaking and two felt severe shaking.