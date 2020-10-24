TODAY |

Series of earthquakes rattle lower North Island

Source:  1 NEWS

A series of shallow earthquakes have rattled the lower North Island today. 

A mgnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 2.04pm on October 24 off the Kapiti Coast. Source: Geonet

Geonet first reported a weak 3.1 magnitude quake with a depth of 19 kilometres around 10 kilometres south of Lower Hutt at 11.40am. Around 48 people reported feeling weak or light shaking.

A second 2.4 magnitude quake followed one minute later with a depth of 17 kilometres striking around 10 kilometres south of Lower Hutt. Fourty-seven people reported feeling light or weak shaking.

A third quake, a light 4.5 magnitude quake at a depth of 34km, struck around 30km north-west of Levin at 2.04pm. Around 4170 people reported feeling the quake, of which six people reported feeling extreme shaking and two felt severe shaking.
 

New Zealand
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Covid-19 update: 11 new cases in managed isolation, none in community
2
Hindu community calls for Diwali to be a public holiday in New Zealand
3
Shearer who killed lamb jailed for 16 months
4
Man desperately trying to get family to NZ after moving from South Africa for work
5
Analysis: Think you know Jacinda Ardern? With 'handbrake' now removed, think again
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Shearer who killed lamb jailed for 16 months

Hindu community calls for Diwali to be a public holiday in New Zealand

Live animal export ban lifts but advocates want total ban on livestock shipments

Man dies after showing up injured at Whakatāne Hospital