Series of earthquakes rattle lower North Island

A series of shallow earthquakes have rattled the lower North Island today.

A mgnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 2.04pm on October 24 off the Kapiti Coast. Source: Geonet

Geonet first reported a weak 3.1 magnitude quake with a depth of 19 kilometres around 10 kilometres south of Lower Hutt at 11.40am. Around 48 people reported feeling weak or light shaking.

A second 2.4 magnitude quake followed one minute later with a depth of 17 kilometres striking around 10 kilometres south of Lower Hutt. Fourty-seven people reported feeling light or weak shaking.