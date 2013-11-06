 

Series of crashes across the North Island leaves two dead

Two people have died in two separate car crashes in the North Island overnight.

Emergency services were called to a crash between a car and ute on the motorway just north of Silverstream, Hutt Valley at 4am. Police say one person in the car is deceased, while another was transported to hospital by helicopter in a critical condition.

Two other passengers in the car suffered serious to minor injuries while two people inside the ute suffered moderate to minor injuries. 

One person was killed in Northland when a car rolled on Kaitaia-Awaroa Road near Kaitaia just after 10.30pm.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Meanwhile two other serious crashes this morning has left one person in critical condition in hospital following a collision between a motorbike and car north of Auckland.

The car and motorbike were travelling on the Mahurangi East Road in Snells Beach just before 1am when the crash occurred.

Another person is in a moderate condition after a car collided with a pole in Auckland's Queen Street just before 3.30am.

Series of crashes across the North Island leaves two dead

A number of crashes around the country overnight have seen two people killed and at least seven transported to hospital.

