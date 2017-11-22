Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa attempts to get murder charge thrown out due to 'extraordinary' levels of media publicity

A top-rating TVNZ film screened this month is at the centre of a bid by serial rapist Malcolm Rewa to throw out the murder charge against him for the 1992 killing of Susan Burdett.
At a pre-trial hearing at the High Court in Auckland today, Mr Rewa's lawyer, Paul Chambers, asked for the murder charge to be scrapped and for a permanent stay in proceedings - which would bring an end to the case of who killed Ms Burdett.
The hearing was before top High Court Judge Geoffrey Venning, who reserved his decision.
Mr Rewa is serving 22 years in jail for the rape of Ms Burdett and 24 other women.
He denies killing Ms Burdett and has already faced two trials for her murder. She was raped and bludgeoned to death in her home.
Mr Rewa, who was denied parole last month until at least 2020, did not appear in court today.
Mr Chambers' argument for dismissal of the murder charge focussed heavily on his client's right to a fair trial - claiming that right has been prejudiced by media coverage, and, that there has been no fresh evidence.
The charge against Mr Rewa follows a Privy Council ruling two years ago which cleared Teina Pora of killing Ms Burdett.
Mr Pora was twice wrongly convicted for Ms Burdett's murder and spent 22 years in prison.
He has since been granted a compensation package of $3.5 million and received an apology from the Government.
Mr Chambers said there has been "extraordinary" levels of publicity around the Burdett case and Pora's wrongful conviction.
He specifically cited a recent TVNZ film, "In Dark Places", a dramatisation of Pora's story which attracted more than 230,000 viewers this month.
Crown prosecutor, Gareth Kayes, argued the trial should go ahead.
Mr Kayes said the TVNZ film focussed on the story of Pora, not Rewa, and does not claim to be a documentary.
Mr Kayes' argument also pointed at international examples of trials going ahead under extreme global interest, including that of Abu Hamza - the hook-handed London hate preacher who was convicted of terrorism charges.
Mr Chambers and Justice Venning also discussed the possibility of Pora being called as a witness.
