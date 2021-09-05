How the September 11 attacks changed New Zealand

When the Twin Towers in New York were brought down on September 11, 2001, the world changed dramatically.

And as Whena Owen reports, New Zealand changed too.

It brought the country much more into line with developments taking place in the US. In the immediate aftermath, then prime minister Helen Clark spoke from Rome, saying copy-cat attacks couldn’t be ruled out. While that was taking place, airport security was rapidly being beefed up.

Clark committed troops to the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, and 10 New Zealand soldiers lost their lives. But Clark said she never regretted the decision, saying “Al-Qaeda was a threat to all of us”.

In wider diplomatic terms, New Zealand was brought closer under the umbrella of the American security alliance. Victoria University's Professor Robert Ayson said “the Bush administration saw our contribution, and thought it was crazy to have us on the outer”.

New Zealand also joined many other Western countries in passing new counter-terrorism legislation. Dr Ayson said countries and governments generally became more willing to grant police and other security agencies powers they didn’t have before.

And for ordinary Muslim New Zealanders, there was fear and uncertainty about a backlash. Founding member of the Islamic Women’s Council Anjum Rahman said the community faced abuse and harassment.