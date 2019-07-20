TODAY |

Sephora slammed by city council after mass disposal of confetti

A glitzy new arrival in Auckland appears to be offside with the city's mayor within just a few hours of opening its doors.

Cosmetic giant Sephora is under fire for their disposal of mass confetti at the opening of its Queen Street store today.

Auckland's District chair of New Zealand’s Māori council Matthew Tutaki took to social media expressing outrage over the sprayed confetti which entered the drains.

"This company thought it was in their interests and our interests to throw all their crap down the drain in big round laundry baskets full of water," he says.

Sephora claims they worked closely with the council, meeting all consent requirements including those for waste management and health and safety.

Sephora also said in a statement that the confetti was bio-degradable, water soluble and plant-based.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the company can expect to receive a 'please explain' call on Monday.

Auckland Council have an issue with the disposal of masses of confetti at the opening of the queen street store of global cosmetics giant Sephora. Source: 1 NEWS
