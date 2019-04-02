TODAY |

Separate vehicle sought after driver dies in crash in Waikato town of Tirau

Source:  1 NEWS

A vehicle is being sought by police after a man died following a single-car crash in Tirau in the Waikato last night.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

The incident occurred on Prospect Avenue, near the intersection with Ensor Place, at around 10pm, Bay of Plenty road policing manager, Inspector Brent Crowe, said in a statement.

Initial inquiries indicate the vehicle, a red 2001 Holden Commodore, failed to negotiate a moderate left-hand bend and collided with a tree, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

The driver died at the scene and a second occupant, also a man, was flown to Waikato Hospital in critical condition.

Police are appealing for any information or sightings of the vehicle in the Tirau area, along with a late model white Honda SUV which was seen leaving the crash site.

The Honda SUV is believed to be fitted with black roof rack runners, dark tinted windows and a registration contained the letter E.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Tokoroa police on 105.

The death was one of three overnight with two other fatal crashes in Raglan and Malborough.

A motorcycle collided with a bridge on State Highway 1 in Koromiko at about 12.20am with the rider dying at the scene.

In Raglan, the driver died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash after the vehicle went down a bank on State Highway 23 at about 1.50am.


