TODAY |

Sentence for truck driver who killed two boys insulting - mum

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Crime and Justice

By Nita Blake-Persen of rnz.co.nz

The mother of two boys who died after a horrific car crash last Easter says she is shocked and offended at the sentence handed down to the truck driver that killed them.

Sia Mosaferi and Mohy Sharifi were driving to Wellington on Good Friday last year when their car was hit by a truck after it failed to stop in a line of traffic on the Desert Road.

Their four-year-old son Arteen and his 10-week-old brother Radeen were in the back seat and both died.

The truck's driver, 71-year-old John Baptiste Barber, had failed to have the minimum rest period during the three days leading up to the crash.

At Taupō District Court today, Barber was sentenced over two charges of operating a vehicle carelessly causing death and two of operating a vehicle carelessly causing injury.

There were also three charges relating to logbook breaches, and one of completing a false logbook entry.

He was sentenced to three months community detention, 150 hours of community work and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ms Sharifi said she was shocked and offended at how light his punishment was.

"In the past year we were dealing with the pain of two losses, the losses of the precious lives of our two beautiful boys," Ms Sharifi said.

"Today we are also facing two additional losses; the loss of the right of justice and the loss of trust in the New Zealand laws to protect ourselves or anyone else from such accidents happening again and again."

No outcome today would have brought my boys back, but I just feel insulted at how lightly this was taken and how lightly the lives of my boys was taken ... it's made the pain all so much worse, I'm hurting even more than even the judge couldn't see the depth of this situation."

Ms Sharifi said the judge presiding over the sentencing had not considered Barber had been fatigued in the crash, and gave him credit for pleading guilty, despite Barber never expressing any remorse for causing the two boys' deaths.

She said it gave her no confidence in the justice system and highlighted to her the reasons behind the high road toll.

"I can now understand why there are so many fatal accidents every day that we read about in the news - because no one is taking this seriously," she said.

"Not even the justice system is taking this seriously," she said.

"Today I felt not only that driver but also the justice system took the precious lives of our boys so terribly lightly."

There have been 160 deaths on New Zealand roads so far this year, compared to 377 for the whole of 2018.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Sia Mosaferi and Mohy Sharifi lost two children in an accident on the Desert Road on Good Friday, 2018. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Accidents
    Crime and Justice
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    07:38
    A new book has been published about the seven-year court battle between blogger Cameron Slater and businessman Matt Blomfield.
    New book looks at 'campaign of hatred' by Whale Oil blogger that resulted in $70k defamation penalty
    2
    Rod Finch is calling for social agencies to provide help for Frank Finch.
    Grandfather of white supremacist due to be released from Christchurch Prison warns it's a 'matter of time' before he kills
    3
    Mr Hipkins told protestors some of the problems with the education system were not made by the current Government.
    'Not good enough!' Education Minister Chris Hipkins drowned out by chanting teachers at Parliament
    4
    Will Connolly hit world headlines after cracking an egg on the head of controversial politician Fraser Anning.
    Australia's 'Egg Boy' donates $100,000 to Christchurch mosque attack victims
    5
    Cat after surgery with bandage in a cage in a veterinary clinic or in an animal shelter
    In extreme case of 'animal hoarding' Auckland woman fined nearly $10,000 after keeping 32 cats in squalid conditions
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    Unrecognizable manual worker using circular saw while cutting piece of wood at construction site. His colleagues are in the background.

    Building industry working to improve mental health, reduce suicide
    Cat after surgery with bandage in a cage in a veterinary clinic or in an animal shelter

    In extreme case of 'animal hoarding' Auckland woman fined nearly $10,000 after keeping 32 cats in squalid conditions

    Budget basics: Priorities and pre-Budget announcements ahead of tomorrow's opening of the books
    A new book has been published about the seven-year court battle between blogger Cameron Slater and businessman Matt Blomfield.

    Customs refuse to reveal details about alleged passenger search involving new Whale Oil book