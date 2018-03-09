'Sensory Susan' – the woman who taste tests Fonterra’s new ice cream flavours

Jeremy Wells has met up with one of New Zealand's top ice cream connoisseurs this week to trial some secret and yet to be released flavours.

Professional food taster "Sensory Susan" blindfolded Wells to taste test ice creams which included a Marmite and cream cheese flavour which Wells thought tasted like "toffee or caramel".

Wells wasn't so impressed with was a goat's cheese and beetroot ice cream.

"I just never would have ever imagined that would be in an ice cream," he said.

Wells and his co-host Hilary Barry were both fond of the double chocolate and fejoa flavoured ice cream.