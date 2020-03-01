TODAY |

'Sensible' approach needed to protect vulnerable from coronavirus, says academic

Source:  1 NEWS

"Prepare, don't panic" over the coronavirus outbreak, public heath professor Michael Baker of Otago University said after the first case of the virus in New Zealand was confirmed this week. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Professor Michael Baker of Otago University spoke to TVNZ1’s Q+A about the virus now it's in NZ.

The confirmation saw chaos as public flock to some supermarkets to stock up on essentials. 

"The response has been really excellent to this particular case," Dr Baker told TVNZ1's Q+A with Jack Tame today. 

"This is the most serious pandemic threat for a century. Things like social distancing measures is not something we're used to but you'll see this rolled out. 

"We bought time by keeping the virus out to this point, now we should be having conversations about far more imaginative approaches to this risk." 

Professor Baker said New Zealand was one of the only places that could approach the idea of creating a 'safe haven' for the vulnerable.

"You could say [it's] radical, but I think more sensible," he said.

"The infection here does have a fatality risk which is hovering around one per cent, but it's much higher for older people, around 15 per cent for people over 18, about 10 per cent for people with underlying illnesses so these are very vulnerable groups. 

"We don't have a vaccine, we don't have antivirals, so we need to think in more creative ways.

"We say prepare, don't panic. Get to know your neighbours, particularly people living on their own."

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Joseph Parker wins by brutal fifth round knockout against Shawndell Winters
2
First person dies from coronavirus in Australia
3
'Sensible' approach needed to protect vulnerable from coronavirus, says academic
4
18 passengers seated near coronavirus patient placed in 'supervised self-isolation'
5
Ardie Savea switch 'risky stuff' for NRL sides, says ex-All Black league convert
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

US-Taliban peace agreement 'major step forward' - Winston Peters

Forest & Bird urges government to boost funding to control wilding pines

01:11

Air NZ reduces Samoa flights to help prevent coronavirus spreading to the island nation
09:31

Coronavirus will not cause NZ recession in current economic climate - Grant Robertson