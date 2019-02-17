'This was a senseless act of violence' - pair arrested over Māngere Bridge shooting

Two men have been arrested over the shooting of a man on Auckland's Māngere Bridge 10 days ago.

Police say the men are 25 and 28-years-old.

Members of the public came forward with information that helped police find the alleged offenders according to Inspector Jarred Pirett.

"This was a senseless act of violence that caused significant harm to the victim and his family and caused alarm in the community.

"I want to thank the members of the public who came forward with information which helped us identify those allegedly responsible," he says.

Police say a 28-year-old male has been charged with wounding with a firearm and will be appearing in the Manukau District Court this afternoon.