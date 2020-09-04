TODAY |

Senior roles at University of Waikato under threat due to looming financial losses

Source: 

The University of Waikato has proposed cutting 12 mostly senior roles from its management school because of looming financial losses.

Source: 1 NEWS

By John Gerritsen for rnz.co.nz

A document outlining the proposal said the school would make $3m less than last year and the job cuts would save about $1.1m.

The university said the problem was caused by a fall in foreign student enrolments due to the pandemic.

Though the managment school had 80 more full-time equivalent domestic students this year, it had 290 fewer full-time international students.

The change proposal suggested disestablishing 12 mostly senior full and part-time roles and establishing six new ones for a net loss of 8.8 full-time equivalent positions.

The Tertiary Education Union said the proposal was devastating for the affected staff, who had worked for years for the university and would struggle to find other academic jobs in the current environment.

It said the proposed cuts were in addition to about eight voluntary redundancies made in the management school last year.

Last month the university confirmed the net loss of 6.4 full-time equivalent jobs from its School of Science.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:20
At Prince Philip's request, Kiwi brigadier honoured to represent NZ during funeral
2
Despite rumoured tension, Harry and William seen chatting together after grandfather's royal funeral
3
Prince Philip is laid to rest as sombre Queen sits alone
4
Mystery animal lurking in Poland tree identified as croissant by experts
5
Auckland man missing since yesterday found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:19

New collective helping former refugees achieve their business dreams

02:21

'I love serving' - First District Court Judge with moko kauaue sworn in
02:34

'We've got a significant problem' - High rates of post traumatic stress among police, survey finds
02:14

Never-received medals of members of Māori Battalion who served in World War II presented to families